State of Florida awards Wakulla County a grant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that multiple communities in the panhandle will receive funding for infrastructure projects.

Wakulla County will receive $220,044 from the state’s Rural Infrastructure Fund. The grant will be used to extend natural gas service to the county’s business park.

“The best defense is a good offense and the long-term resilience of the Florida Panhandle is dependent on continuing to provide resources to support the success of these communities,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Robust resources and infrastructure improvements created by each of the projects awarded today are invaluable to Northwest Florida communities that are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Michael and other challenges.”

The state will award more than $23.1 million to local governments in the panhandle's northwest portion of the state through the Rural Infrastructure Fund and Community Development Block grant programs.