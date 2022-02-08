State leaders work to raise awareness about HIV in black and minority communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday is National Black HIV/AIDS awareness day.

Compared to other ethnic groups, Black Americans continue to be disproportionately affected by HIV.

In Leon County, 69 percent of all people diagnosed with HIV during 2020 identified as African American or Black, that's according to the Florida Department of Health.

We reached out to Brandi Knight, who was recently named DOH's first Black HIV Administrator, about how representation can help ease stigma and help lower case numbers.

"A lot of the messaging over the years may not have appeared to resonate with some of the minority populations," Knight says, "leading up to ... the last 5 or 6 years where federally and here in state we've made a more concerted effort to have media that looks like us. And talking about HIV prevention and treatment and care, and I think that is leading us to hopefully break down those barriers."

She also shared some of the goals she's working toward in her new position.

"My first goal is around equitable access, conducting a comprehensive assessment and updating our statewide patient cares delivery system. Another goal of mine is everyone's voice," Knight says, adding "being more intentional in hearing from groups and populations that we haven't traditionally heard from, creating those safe spaces, working locally with our health departments and our staff their to make sure that those safe spaces are being opened."

There is an open opportunity for you to get involved locally.

Join the Leon County Department of Health for their drive-through community outreach event happening Thursday, February 10, from noon to 4pm at the Lincoln Neighborhood Center.