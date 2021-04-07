State Fire Martial Jimmy Patronis receives COVID-19 vaccine at Tallahassee Fire Department

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis received his COVID-19 vaccine this Tuesday morning.

He is among the 1,300 people to get vaccinated daily by the Leon County Health Department.

Patronis praised the work of the Tallahassee Fire Department for giving out 23,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines since the end of December.

"The one thing that I was surprised to learn is how well prepared our first responders were, as they already had pandemic training embedded in the curriculum when they trained to learn their job," said Patronis. "So from day one, these men and women have been prepared to handle this mission."

The State Fire Marshal says he's happy with how quickly emergency first responders in Florida adapted to giving out vaccines on short notice.