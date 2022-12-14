State Fire Marshal, TFD warn of fire dangers with Christmas trees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Christmas trees are a beautiful addition to a home during the holiday season. But they are also a fire hazard, if you're not careful.

Wednesday the State Fire Marshal and the Tallahassee Fire Department issued a reminder to people of the dangers surrounding live Christmas Trees.

During a demonstration at the Fire Training Center, it took less than a minute for the tree to go up in flames.

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, shares how you can keep your home safe form a Christmas tree fire.

"Over 44 percent of the fires we have every year, every Christmas, are due to some type of Christmas lighting issue. So making sure you're using new lights no problems with those, hydrated tree, you can really lessen the threat of a disaster at Christmas," Patronis explained.

The Fire Department also recommends making sure your smoke alarms have working batteries, and that they are working properly.