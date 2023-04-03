State Attorney's concerns with permitless carry bill becoming law

While the fate of open carry remains uncertain at the moment, Governor Ron Desantis has signed Florida's permitless carry bill into law. Republican's championed the bill but Democrats warn it could lead to more gun violence.

Starting July 1, legal gun owners will now be allowed to carry concealed firearms without the currently required permit and training.

"This is a nightmare scenario," said State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Campbell's expressing his concerns with the permitless carry bill being signed into law. He is worried that this will lead to more mass shooting events, like we saw at Half time Liquors in November.

"I understand what they're trying to do, I'm just having so much gun violence in this community that I've got to try to stop it down. I want to make sure law enforcement is safe."

Campbell said if more people are lawfully carrying a gun, law enforcement who respond to a shooting aren't sure who actually has malicious intent and who is trying to be a 'hero' and stop them.

