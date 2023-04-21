Watch Now
State attorney addresses unethical term on sentencing document

Document was in 2nd Judicial Circuit's Jefferson Co. office
The state attorney for Florida's Second Judicial Circuit responded to an allegation that there was a unethical term used on a plea sentencing document found in its Jefferson County office.
Scales of Justice
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 18:12:50-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — State attorney Jack Campbell of Florida's Second Judicial Circuit is responding to allegations of racism after a picture of a sentencing guidelines document in the circuit's Jefferson County office referenced "Hispanic" as something to take into consideration.

Campbell's statement, which was provided to ABC 27 Friday, notes that the document was crafted by an entry-level prosecutor.

The document provides a list of customary-plea-offers extended to defendants and accepted by Jefferson County Courts.

One line uses the word "Hispanic".

Campbell said that was a reference to undocumented immigrants who can't get a driver's license, but the use of the word "Hispanic" is not-excusable.

In the statement, Campbell said, "the photographed document does not reflect the policy or procedures of this office or the people who work here. I find it offensive and understand why the public does as well. The criminal justice system should never allow racism or other forms of discrimination to impact our affairs."

