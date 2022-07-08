Startup Bus set to come to Tallahassee for tech entrepreneurs

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Startup Bus is coming to Tallahassee on July 27, providing an opportunity for community members to watch tech entrepreneurs pitch innovative ideas.

The free mock-pitch event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Domi Station, located at 914 Railroad Avenue.

Startup Bus is reportedly a tech entrepreneurship boot camp, consisting of tech entrepreneurs, professionals and innovators that travel "by bus" to develop well designed and coded tech pitches, competing with one another against more than 50 teams from around the nation.

According to Startup Bus, their purpose is to "disrupt the status quo by fostering the next generation of leaders in tech and bridging the tech gap across the world."

In partnership with their annual innovation competitions, Startup Bus has helped several global brands, such as Uber.

To register for the Tallahassee event, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-bus-pitch-event-tickets.

To learn more about Startup Bus, visit https://startupbus.com.