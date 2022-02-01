Start of Magbanua's second murder trial delayed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The second first-degree murder trial of Katherine Magbanua was delayed on Tuesday.

Leon County Judge Robert Wheeler granted a motion of continuance for the trial, which was scheduled to begin this month.

Magbanua is facing a first-degree murder charge for the second time in the death of former Florida State University law professor Dan Markel.

Markel was shot and killed outside his home in Tallahassee in July 2014.

Her first trial in the death of Markel in October 2019 ended in a mistrial.

