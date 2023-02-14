StarMetro to host pop-up bus hop event

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — StarMetro is set to host a pop-up bus hop event, encouraging local residents to come out and learn how the transit system can connect them with essential services and business districts.

Attendees will specifically learn how to access critical care services, work, local businesses, school and more through StarMetro's bus service, according to the city of Tallahassee. The city said a fare-free bus with tour guide will circulate the area and system information, giveaways and free bus passes will be provided by staff members to encourage new ridership.

The pop-up event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Towne South Shopping Center parking lot, located at 2525 S. Monroe Street.

For more information about StarMetro services, visit Talgov.com/StarMetro.