StarMetro plans long-term improvements to transit system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — StarMetro is taking action to enhance the citywide transit system. Part of a 10-year plan, several proposed improvements are being made to the public for feedback.

Enhancements in technology, infrastructure, and service are in the works. Research on population density, race, and poverty status is all going into the data acquisition phase as they work on this future growth strategy. One proposal is to construct a new transit center on south Meridian and Orange Avenue.

In regards to the proposed South City Transit Center, StarMetro Project Manager, Allison Fleming, said "specifics of that are what we're getting into right now which is the exciting part you know it takes this long to get to a place where we can go what will it look like, and what service will come through there, and so forth, so that's the fun part where we're in right now and we're going to have many, many community outreach things for that, that hasn't even begun."

On June 16th, StarMetro will present their Transit Development Plan to the city commission. So far, budgets have not been approved for anything yet.

