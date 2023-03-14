StarMetro kicks off route and service study meeting

StarMetro is set to hold a route and service study kickoff meeting, encouraging southside customers and residents to come out and express their concerns for an improved bus service.

According to the bus service system, the meeting will consist of a short presentation about bus planning and how improving the system helps community members get to their destinations. Short presentations will begin at 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the planning team, share their experiences riding the bus, sign up to participate in focus group meetings, and grab food from local vendors on site.

The meeting is set to take place Thursday, March 30, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Smith-Williams Service Center, located at 2295 Pasco Street.