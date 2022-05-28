StarMetro honors 1956 Tallahassee bus boycott with free rides Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In honor of the 1956 Tallahassee bus boycott, StarMetro bus transit is providing free rides all-day Saturday.

On May 26, 1956, two Florida A&M University students, Wilhelmina Jakes and Carrie Patterson, sat in the "whites only" section on a Tallahassee city bus.

Jakes and Patterson refused to move and were arrested. That led to a boycott of the transit system that lasted seven months.

"Offering free rides is a fitting tribute to honor the courageous actions of those involved in the Tallahassee bus boycott," Angela Baldwin, director of StarMetro said in a statement. "Commemorating historical moments, like this, invites each of us to reflect on the past as we work toward the future."

StarMetro runs Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.