Star Metro looking for community feedback for Southside Transit Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Ryan Barker, he would like to see more buses on Tallahassee streets to decrease wait times around the city.

"Just increasing the number of busses, I like to come home for lunch, if they increase the service a little bit more, I can definitely do that just with the bus," said Barker.

While the Southside Transit Center is now at 30 percent completion, once up and running the bus center will create more opportunities for people on Tallahassee's Southside.

"We'll continue to gauge feedback from our community as well as the analysis information to get more clarity on where those routes will be," said Star Metro Chief Transportation Officer Angela Baldwin.

Baldwin says they're taking feedback from people across the city, including Tallahassee's southside to help better tailor where new routes will go.

The projected $2 million project will be in the center of an updated southside, with a new park opening across the street on Orange Avenue and more affordable housing coming to the area.

Martrell Snell says they rely on Star Metro everyday to get to and from Tallahassee Community College.

"It's very important, because it gets me there, because I don't drive. It gets me there. One way there and one way back," said Snell.

Along with others, Snell came to Star Metro's Southside Transit Day to get a feel for what the new bus depot will look like, and to give feedback on what they would like to see out of the system once it's completed.

Baldwin says they wouldn't want to build this project without input from people like Snell and Barker

"All the feedback has been very positive and encouraging, so we'll just continue to stay engaged with the community," said Baldwin.

Baldwin said they hope the design phase of the project wraps up by the end of 2022.