Star Metro celebrate 'Try Transit' day, gives free rides

Micah Cho
Posted at 11:18 PM, Nov 02, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Star Metro wants you to give public transit a shot today with their Try Transit day.

The day gave riders a free ride on their route and welcomed feedback at the end of the ride at the CK Steele Bus Plaza.

Riders said they rely on Star Metro to get them to work and school and have some ideas of what they would like to see Star Metro do in the future.

"A free day is definitely essential to save money and is beneficial to get to where you need to go," said Deondre Zackery. "I think that they could establish a USB port to charge your phones and just new seats and stuff like that. "

Star Metro is also planning a centralized bus hub on Tallahassee's southside that will also feature new routes as part of the initiative.

