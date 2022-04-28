Standoff on Waterfront Road leads to woman's death

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A woman is dead following a standoff with law enforcement officials in northeast Leon County Thursday.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene at the 12000 block of Waterfront Road.

The deputies were responding to a call it received around 12:30 p.m. regarding the recovery of a stolen vehicle at a residence.

When law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene, a 39-year-old woman began shooting at deputies.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office deployed its S.W.A.T., hostage, and drone teams to the scene.

The sheriff’s office notes the woman went back to the vehicle. Law enforcement officials attempted to communicate with the woman to exit the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials noted the woman continued to shoot.

Law enforcement officials utilized chemical substance in the hopes of having the woman exit the vehicle around 2 p.m.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office noted the woman remained in the vehicle and eventually the woman sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.