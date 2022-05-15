Stamp Out Hunger returns to food banks across America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Padyr Fitzcoy, who works at the Centerville Post Office in Tallahassee says the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive is something he looks forward to every year.

"This is helping to feed countless individuals all over the city, all over the county, and nationwide. The NALC puts on a fantastic event every year around this time, and I'm glad that they were able to keep this going," said Fitzcoy. "This right here is simple. We're giving away food. We shouldn't be throwing away food at all."

After going strong for nearly 30 years, the pandemic brought the program to a screeching halt. But this year, Stamp Out Hunger is back.

Donations from Stamp Out Hunger will be given out at future food distributions across the big bend. The drive has already collected over 11,000 pounds of food.

"We're able to re-engage our community, invite them to participate, in this really special event," said Monique Van Pelt of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Van Pelt said the drive was an opportunity for those who may have accessibility issues to get involved in feeding their community, a special element Van Pelt says she loves about the drive.

"What's wonderful about it is the barriers related to transportation, if someone wanted to contribute to the food bank and our mission, it might be difficult for them to give simply because they can't make it out to our warehouse. So this is a really simple way for people to participate in the work that we do and really be part of the mission to end hunger in our community," said Van Pelt.