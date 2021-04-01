St. John's raises money for Second Harvest of the Big Bend during Lent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — St. John's Episcopal Church is helping feed the community for Lent. St. John's raised nearly $3,000 to donate to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The church sold agape meals; a Christian fellowship meal to recalls when Jesus broke bread with his disciples, especially at the Last Supper. The meals were given out on Maundy Thursday, the day that recognizes the last supper.

Each meal cost $20, $15 of which went directly to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

"While we are remembering the last supper of Jesus on this evening, we are also celebrating the opportunity to feed others and love others as Jesus has loved us," said Senior Associate Rector Mother Abi Moon.

Each donation will provide four days worth of meals for families in the Big Bend.