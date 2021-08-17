St. George Island locals reflect on Tropical Storm Fred

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Casey Vaughn and Carson Harrell spent yesterdays storm on St. George Island. While the storm was about 20 miles away from the Apalachicola Bay they say it was still a frightening experience.

"The house I was in was shaking all about. Rain was super misty," said Vaughn. "It was kind of scary while I was sleeping the building was kind of whistling from the wind while it was whipping. Pretty crazy."

Power went out on St. George Island around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, a hurdle that prevented Blue Parrot from opening on time.

"Now around 1:30 we just got our power back so we're gonna get the grits going," said co-owner George Joanos.

Blue Parrot remained open for most of the day Tuesday, providing refuge for some of their customers during the worst of the storm.

"We would let guests into the front door, but I had to hold the door because the wind was going to push it out of the way," said Joanos.

Fanklin County Emergency Management says they didn't see too much damage around the area, some branches covered roads, and only small storm surges were reported.

Overall, Franklin County residents happy they can get back to enjoying Florida's forgotten Coast.

"The winds have died down, the beach is nice. It's a good day today," said Casey Vaughn.