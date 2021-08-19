Watch
St. Francis Wildlife asks for donations of laundry detergent, bleach

Posted at 11:02 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 23:02:26-04

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — St. Francis Wildlife Association in Quincy is asking the public for donations of unscented laundry detergent and bleach to help support the center.

Donations can be dropped off to them at 5580 Salem Rd. in Quincy or in Tallahassee at Allied Veterinary Emergency Hospital, 2324 Centerville Rd.

According to their website, St. Francis Wildlife Association is "a non-profit organization, providing care and rehabilitation for orphaned, injured and sick wildlife in North Florida and public education for our community."

