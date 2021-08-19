St. Francis Wildlife asks for donations of laundry detergent, bleach

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — St. Francis Wildlife Association in Quincy is asking the public for donations of unscented laundry detergent and bleach to help support the center.

With our hospital filled with babies — fawns, squirrels, raccoons, raptors and more — our washers and dryers are running 24/7. We would appreciate donations of unscented laundry detergent and bleach. pic.twitter.com/lhTiG7yCaK — St. Francis Wildlife (@strixvaria) August 18, 2021

Donations can be dropped off to them at 5580 Salem Rd. in Quincy or in Tallahassee at Allied Veterinary Emergency Hospital, 2324 Centerville Rd.

According to their website, St. Francis Wildlife Association is "a non-profit organization, providing care and rehabilitation for orphaned, injured and sick wildlife in North Florida and public education for our community."