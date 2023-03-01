Watch Now
SRTC to host pet spa day in Thomasville

Victoria Vitkovska
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 12:13:20-05

Southern Regional Technical College in Thomasville is set to host a pet spa day, inviting those interested to come out and bring their pets for a pampering day.

According to SRTC, their Veterinary Technology program will be hosting the pet spa day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at SRTC's building B Veterinary Technology Program Wing.

For a $25 fee, pets will receive ear cleaning, nail trimming, anal glad expressing, and a bath service. Participants may receive $5 off of the price by donating five bath or beach towels, SRTC says.

SRTC says no appointment is necessary and encourages those interested to arrive early with their pet.

