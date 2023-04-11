Spring Clean Event set to return in Thomasville

The City of Thomasville's annual Spring Clean Event is set to kick off Saturday for those in need of getting rid of unwanted items.

Those accepted items include unwanted computers, gaming consoles, electronics, small and large household appliances, mattresses, box springs, furniture and batteries.

Community members will be able to donate their unwanted items April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Paradise Park, located at 403 S. Broad Street, or at Flipper Park, located at 806 North Broad Street.

According to the City, a second event is scheduled forApril 22at Balfour Park and Cherokee Lake Park.

For more information, contact the City of Thomasville's Solid Waste Department at 229-227-7092.