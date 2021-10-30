Spooktacular returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra playing a free concert for the community at Cascades Park Friday with musicians even dressing up in costume.

Families were able to hear songs from Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and other Halloween favorites.

Eric Reiger and his family came to watch his wife play in the orchestra tonight-- he says he's excited to see a normal halloween this year after so many events were canceled in 2020.

"We moved to Tallahassee during the pandemic so it's been really nice to come and witness this wonderful community that we're now living in and have some live music and support her too," said Reiger.

The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra will hold a Star Wars Night on November 12 at the Cascades Park Amphitheater.