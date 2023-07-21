Speeding runs rampant on Thomasville Road

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Neighbors in one Tallahassee community are all too familiar with reckless driving on Thomasville Road.

Bill Walker sells produce on this busy stretch of road almost every day.

"It must be Tallahassee's speedway the way people fly through here," Walker said.

Being in this spot for four years, he says his customers notice the dangerous behavior as well.

"A lot of times people say 'Look at that idiot, it's very dangerous the way they are driving. Are you safe?' I say I try to be," Walker said.

Walker said he has had some close calls with the speeders.

"I have had to move quick," Walker said.

Just this week, a driver was pulled over going 116 miles in a 45 mile an hour zone.

That is one of the reasons why Leon County Deputies are patrolling Thomasville Road to catch speeders.

Deputy Lee O'Connor lives in Northeast Tallahassee and said this has been an issue for a long time.

"Soon as it became six lanes, it was bad. I have to deal with it all the time and people come up to us and say 'Hey, can you please do something about Thomasville Road?'" O'Connor said. "What people don't understand is that we are out here all the time but everyone just keeps speeding."

He said he has seen too many horrible accidents result in deaths and injuries due to speeding.

"It's not fun. If people would just go the speed limit, we would be alright. We would have a whole lot less bodily injury and traffic fatalities."

Walker said he is grateful for law enforcement checking speed in the area often.

"I hope the law enforcement will slow them down," Walker said. "A life is way more valuable than how fast you get there."

Speeding is not only dangerous, but can become quite costly. If you get caught speeding, you can get three points on your license. If you get 12 points within 12 months, your license can be suspended for 30 days.