Speaker Sprowls says online casino gaming removed from compact

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor) said Monday the Florida Seminole Tribe and Governor DeSantis agreed to remove language related to statewide online casino gaming.

"I appreciate the Tribe and Governor DeSantis understanding the gravity of our concerns and amending the compact to remove any and all references to statewide online casino gaming," Sprowls said.

The Florida Legislature kicked off a special session Monday with Sprowls announcing that the Florida Seminole Tribe had agreed to remove language in the compact that would require the state and the Tribe to “engage in good faith negotiations” within 36 months “to consider an amendment to authorize the Tribe to offer all types of covered games online or via mobile devices to players physically located in the state...”

“In my discussions with our Members, I realized many shared the same concern as I—that some language in the compact could be construed to lead to the backdoor expansion of online gaming," said Sprowls. "Even the mere possibility of this was unacceptable, and therefore Chairman Renner, Chairman Fine and I engaged directly with the Seminole Tribe on this issue."

The Special Session of the Florida Legislature that began Monday is authorized to meet through Friday, May 21.

The intended purpose of the session is to ratify the 2021 Gaming Compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

If ratified, the 2021 Compact will supersede the 2010 Compact.