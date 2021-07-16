Space Jam 2 advance screening for FSU students sells out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The long-awaited movie Space Jam: A New Legacy will finally be hitting the big screen on Friday nearly 25 years after the original movie came out in theaters. But, some FSU students have already seen the film thanks to an advance screening courtesy of Warner Brothers on Wednesday.

The crowd at the AMC Tallahassee 20 that night? 76 strong. Which made it a sell-out, according to Warner Brothers Florida State ambassador Emily McCarthy.

"I was shocked this time to see the seats sold out, given that it is the middle of summer and most students are out of town or at home during this time," said McCarthy. "But, on the other hand, Space Jam is so popular, especially with the college crowd, so I wasn't too surprised to see fans there representing in their Space Jam t-shirts."

McCarthy was there to help run the show that night, which in the days and weeks leading up, she was advertising everywhere she could. Which, she said helped the event become a success.

"I am Warner Brothers' University Ambassador for Florida State University," added McCarthy. "In that position, my job is to run promotional and publicity campaigns about their films pitched towards FSU students. So far this summer, I have worked on campaigns for 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,' 'In the Heights' and, of course, 'Space Jam: A New Legacy.'"

According to McCarthy, in addition to regular FSU students, some members of the Florida State women's basketball team showed up as well. She added that because basketball and the movie are so intertwined, it really made it special for them to show up.

Warner Brothers is just getting started, said McCarthy, with the company planning to do more advanced screenings in the future. The next one will be "Suicide Squad" sometime in August.

Space Jam: A New Legacy stars NBA superstar LeBron James and is the sequel to Space Jam starring Michael Jordan that released in 1996. It will hit theaters and HBO Max nationwide on Friday.