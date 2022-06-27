Watch Now
SouthWood Art of Living to host 4th of July parade and festival

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 27, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The SouthWood Art of Living is set to host its annual Independence day parade and festival on July 4.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., starting along Baringer Hill and Grove Park Dr., leading into the event site. The festival will take place at 4675 Grove Park Dr. and is set to begin at 6 p.m., with live music, kid activities, games, vendors and food trucks in attendance.

A firework show will also be taking place.

$10 cash accepted wristbands for non-amenity card holders are required for games and activities.

Limited handicap parking will be located at the Community Center and additional parking will be located at the Golf Club and Town Center.

