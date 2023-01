To assist Second Harvest with benefitting women in the big bend area, SouthWood Art of Living's HOA office is currently accepting feminine hygiene products through its donation drive.

The Galentines Day Donation Drive will be accepting donations until Feb. 17.

Those interested in donating, are advised to drop off their donations at 3689-4 Coolidge Ct., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.