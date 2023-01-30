Southwest Georgia to participate in special elections Tuesday

(WTXL) — Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties.

The Georgia State Senate District 11 seat will be contested between Republican Sam Watson, Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John H. Monds.

According to the Associated Press, the district 11 seat became open after incumbent Dean Burke of Bainbridge, a Republican, resigned last year to accept a position with the Georgia Department of Community Health.

If a candidate does not receive at least 51% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 between the top two vote earners in the special election.

Photo courtesy of Sam Watson Sam Watson is a Republican candidate for Georgia State Senate, District 11 seat in the Jan. 31, 2023 special election.

Before entering the district 11 senate race, Watson was the incumbent representative for district 172.

Photo courtesy of Charles H. Cannon Republican candidate CHARLES H. "CHAS" CANNON for Georgia House of Representatives, District 172 seat. The special election, is Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Charles H. Cannon, a Republican who is an administrator with the Colquitt County Government, will run unopposed for the State House of Representatives District 172 seat.

The Senate District 11 seat includes Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Colquitt and Cook counties.

The House District 172 seat includes northeast Thomas County, south, west and central Cook County and all of Colquitt County.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting locations will be open.