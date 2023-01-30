Watch Now
Southwest Georgia to participate in special elections Tuesday

State Senate, House of Representative districts contested
Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties. The State Senate District 11 and House of Representatives District, 172 will be on the ballot.
011223 Sam Watson georgia senate special election photo january 31.jpg
013023 Georgia house of representatives District 172.png
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 18:53:12-05

The Georgia State Senate District 11 seat will be contested between Republican Sam Watson, Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John H. Monds.

According to the Associated Press, the district 11 seat became open after incumbent Dean Burke of Bainbridge, a Republican, resigned last year to accept a position with the Georgia Department of Community Health.

If a candidate does not receive at least 51% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 between the top two vote earners in the special election.

Sam Watson is a Republican candidate for Georgia State Senate, District 11 seat in the Jan. 31, 2023 special election.

Before entering the district 11 senate race, Watson was the incumbent representative for district 172.

Republican candidate CHARLES H. "CHAS" CANNON for Georgia House of Representatives, District 172 seat. The special election, is Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Charles H. Cannon, a Republican who is an administrator with the Colquitt County Government, will run unopposed for the State House of Representatives District 172 seat.

The Senate District 11 seat includes Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Colquitt and Cook counties.

The House District 172 seat includes northeast Thomas County, south, west and central Cook County and all of Colquitt County.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting locations will be open.

