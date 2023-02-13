Southwest Georgia Health District offers delivery service for safe sex supplies

The Georgia Department of Public Health Southwest Health District is now offering a delivery service for safe sex supplies for 14 South Georgia counties.

According to the Southwest Health District, residents of the following counties will be able to use the delivery service: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth.

Recipients must be at least 16 years of age.

The health district said orders will be filled with assorted brands, limited to one shipment per person each month, and will be shipped and filled once per week.

If eligible and interested in the delivery service, click here.