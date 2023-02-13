Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest Georgia Health District offers delivery service for safe sex supplies

One human tests positive for West Nile, one horse for EEE
Jeff Chiu
Dougherty County Health Department logo (Source: DoCo DPH)
One human tests positive for West Nile, one horse for EEE
Posted at 3:57 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 15:59:30-05

The Georgia Department of Public Health Southwest Health District is now offering a delivery service for safe sex supplies for 14 South Georgia counties.

According to the Southwest Health District, residents of the following counties will be able to use the delivery service: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth.

Recipients must be at least 16 years of age.

The health district said orders will be filled with assorted brands, limited to one shipment per person each month, and will be shipped and filled once per week.

If eligible and interested in the delivery service, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming