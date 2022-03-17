Southwest Georgia Boys & Girls clubs to receive part of national donation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A cluster of Boys & Girls clubs in Thomas County and Grady County, Georgia will receive part of a national donation.

The Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia will receive part of a $281 million donation by MacKenzie Scott to 62 Boys & Girls Club organizations and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Scott, whose worth is estimated at billions of dollars, is the ex-wife of Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Scott’s gift is one of the latest she has provided to entities across the nation.

According to a news release provided by the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia, the organization has impacted the lives of nearly 750 youth in the region last year.

There are three Boys & Girls Clubs in the Thomas County, Grady County-Cairo communities in southwest Georgia.

The clubs target individuals in the 6 through 18-year-old range.