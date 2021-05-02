Southside improvement project looking for community input

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donald Howard has lived on Tallahassee's Southside his entire life. He showed up to the city's Show Your Southside Pride drive-thru event at Nim's Middle School Saturday to voice his opinions on how to improve his community.

"I actually would like to see more educational opportunities," said Howard.

Howard said more opportunities outside of school for kids and adults, like technology classes, with work and school becoming more popular online, would help put more south side residents ahead.

For City Commissioner Curtis Richardson who was outside today greeting people from the south side for the two-hour community input event, he says he's had a number of hot issues brought to their attention.

"We've heard things like reducing crime in the area, improving the public infrastructure, sidewalks, some of the roads, landscaping and streetscaping," said Richardson.

Saturday's Show Your Southside Pride event is the second of its kind for the city, and for Special Projects Administrator Devan Levins, he wants all 44 neighborhoods on the southside to benefit from projects the city can do with short-term plans, with long term plans like infrastructure already being planned by the city.

"We need to do something in the middle to get there as we're moving forward, so we want to hear from them," said Levins. "What are some of those incramental things we can do while we're waiting for those big projects."

Howard saying whatever the city plans to do in his neighborhood, he wants it to be a positive impact for all of his neighbors.

"It would give us an opportunity to experience a better life."

For more information on the improvement project, or to fill out a survey for the southside, click here.