Southside Farmers Market kicks off in Tallahassee

Posted at 7:03 PM, Mar 30, 2023
The Southside Farmers Market is back for its 5th season at the Walker-Ford Community Center.

Southside Farmers Market, which was created in 2018, aims to target the issue of food insecurity on Tallahassee's southside.

The market would provide easy access to fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and seafood from local farmers, according to talgov.com.

The market is set to be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walker-Ford Community Center, located at 2301 Pasco Street, and will follow a bi-weekly schedule with different themes throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.talgov.com/neighborhoodservices.

