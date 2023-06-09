Southside barbershop set for demolition to make way for transit center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Building this will have increased economic opportunity for the entire area," said Allie Merzer-Fleming, Manager of Special Projects Communications, StarMetro.

The South Side Transit Center is set to begin construction in 2024. The facility will sit on Orange Avenue.

The project is currently in phase 3 and is designed to be a bus transit hub servicing the south side of Tallahassee.

Star Metro Manager of Special Projects Communications Allie Merzer-Fleming says they haven't had a transit hub like this since the 80's. She says they expect an economic surge once things are completed.

"Once you build a way for people to come in they're going to frequent shops, frequent businesses, and go to schools and shops in a much easier transit way," said Merzer-Fleming.

Not everyone is happy about what will be demolished in the process. Max Epstein is an administrator for Save Historic Structures-Heritage Trees. He says he doesn't want to see the oak tree that sits on the property to be destroyed.

"It's one of the largest and oldest in Leon County especially on the Southside. It should be incorporated into the site plan," said Epstein.

However, the city says the the tree is dying and would be a safety hazard to keep around.

Also on the property, two black-owned businesses that will soon have to find another place to set up shop.One, Classic Cut Barbershop. The other, Mr. B's Real Grill BBQ spot.

Classic Cut Barbershop opened its doors back in 1991. Owner Benjamin Pye says that though the old building has served him and his family well that it has run its course. Pye says the building is leaking and rotting, and it would cost a lot to fix it back up. He says he'd rather find a new location all together.

People like Christic Henry are ready to move forward with the big plans.

"The residents, myself, and many of us who live in Tallahassee Southside, we are looking forward to this facility being in the Southside," said Henry.