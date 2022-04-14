Southside Action Plan survey capturing the voices of the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Southside community wants safety, growth, more resources, and most of all; community engagement.

"Not enough to just cheer for these projects we have to be thinking about how they're going to impact our residents and our neighbors."

Christic Henry is a Southside resident. She's ready for the changes the Southside Action Plan will bring but says, "Pressure needs to be put on us as residents and citizens to stay engaged, to stay informed."

Christic is one of 620 people who responded to the Southside Action Plan Survey. From that survey, over 25 percent of people agreed that citizen participation is number one to make sure economic development projects come to light. Additionally, they say public and private investment, plus governmental support, are also needed most.

"Making sure that we develop equitably and fairly."

Tallahassee City Commissioner, Dianne Williams-Cox, says the goal of this survey is to meet the needs of the Southside community. What they found is people want more beautification, infrastructure updates, restaurants and retail, and economic investments.

"You don't just do it and quit, it's an evolution to continue to work to make our communities better."

Commissioner Cox says she also wants to see more mixed-housing options in the future.

That's in addition to the multi-million dollar projects already on the way, like the Southside Transit Center, and stormwater improvements along with a new neighborhood park both on Orange Avenue and Meridian Street.

Something Christic says will be game-changers in the future.

"The first time I get a sense that the voices of people are going to drive the improvements," Christic said.

According to the city, since the survey was released in April 2021, over 90 percent of survey responders have a direct connection to the Southside.

The results of the survey will go towards relief, rehab, and development action on the Southside.

The survey is still open online so the community can continue to make their voices heard.