Southern Scholarship Foundation helps students with financial needs

Posted at 8:45 PM, Jul 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Helping students with financial needs find housing is the purpose of The Southern Scholarship Foundation. The organization said they'll soon start their application process for the spring 2023 semester.

The foundation offers rent-free housing for students attending Florida State, Tallahassee Community College, and Florida A&M University.

The Scholarship Program has housing across the city including three on FAMU's campus and six others near FSU and TCC.

"Each of our houses has on average about 17 people living in the house, and the houses are designed in such a way that the students when they first walk in for the first time, they're in the living room, there are three big couches and there's a tv on the wall, and it's supposed to feel like home, and it is their home," said Shawn Woodin of the Southern Scholarship Foundation.

If interested in applying, students must have a 3.0 GPA, Excellent Character, and display a financial need through FAFSA.

