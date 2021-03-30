South Health District vaccinates 500+ in drive through clinic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes County Civic Center hosted a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event Tuesday, serving 500 people.

"It's been a long time coming you know," said 20-year-old Annika Hott, sharing her excitement to finally receive her COVID19 vaccination.

"My mom my dad my sister they've all gotten vaccinated so it's my turn," she adds.

Hott is one of at least 500 people who are participating in a major drive-thru vaccination event at the Lowndes County Civic Center.

"We're happy to see that today we had a steady flow of people coming through," said South Health District's communications director Courtney Sheeley.

Some even visited with multiple family members.

While standing with her dad and daughter who also received vaccinations, Shaneka Winston said, "I feel good. Like I said, with me having medical conditions and my son having medical conditions, I feel a little better knowing that there's less of a chance of us getting it and passing it along."

South Health District's Courtney Sheeley talked to us about why so many people have shown up, and some of the questions that have come up during the clinic.

"The biggest thing is people are wanting to make sure they're getting the Jansen vaccine. People are eager to get this vaccine over Moderna and Pfizer, I think because it is the one shot. They want that one shot and to be done."

For those unable to make it out Tuesday, she adds, "The next event that we have or actually mobile clinic that we will have is in the churches, April 8 through the 10th. We have five churches that have signed up to host, have partnered with us to host mobile clinics at their facilities so we're really excited about that."

She and others hope that even more people will show up to be vaccinated.

"I think it should be open for everybody to get. They need to test it so everyone can be [vaccinated] because now, my household is covered, but I have a 15-year-old that can't get the vaccination yet. So I think it should be open for everyone."

South Health District is also planning another mass vaccination clinic for April 22.