Lowndes County Civic Center hosts 'After-Hours' COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — South Health District will hold a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic on Tuesday, March 30 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lowndes County Civic Center. Only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available during this clinic.

“We are hosting the event later than normal to help residents within our community who have a hard time getting an appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” said Lauren Robinson, emergency preparedness director. “We receive requests for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine often, so this provides a way for individuals to be vaccinated with it and after 5:00.”

Individuals must currently be eligible to receive the vaccine and make an appointment. To view the current list of eligibility, click here.

To make an appointment for the drive-thru clinic or an appointment in one of our ten county health departments, call 844-955-1499.

“Our goal is to vaccinate 500 individuals during the clinic on March 30,” stated Robinson. “We welcome anyone throughout South Georgia who is eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose; therefore, it does not require a return appointment.

The Moderna vaccine is also available in all county health departments throughout South Health District (Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner Counties).

For those insured, insurance will be billed for the admin fee. There is no expense for anyone uninsured or if insurance does not pay the admin fee.

For more information click here.

