South Georgia sustains some damage due to severe weather

(WTXL) — Portions of south Georgia sustained damage via downed trees after thunderstorms passed through the region Saturday afternoon.

Berrien County

Trees were down on Highway 125 near Allenview Road

Lanier County

Tree down on River Road

Mitchell County

Hail of ping pong ball size in Camilla; tree down on John Collins Road; tree down on Newton Road at mile marker 23

Cook County

Power outages and a couple of trees down across Union Road; tree down on County Farm Road at McConnell Bridge Road

Colquitt County

Power lines down on Highway 37 West; utility pole down; Tree down near Gin Creek

Grady County

Tree on power line at Spring Hill Road and Highway 112 North; Tree down at Pine Level Road and Owens Road; Tree down on Harrell Road

Decatur County

Tree Down at intersection of Pelham Road and Old Pelham Road; Tree down on Salem Road at Salem Church Road

Information courtesy of the National Weather Service.