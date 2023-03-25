South Georgia sustains some damage due to severe weather

(WTXL) — Portions of south Georgia sustained damage via downed trees after thunderstorms passed through the region Saturday afternoon.
Berrien County
Trees were down on Highway 125 near Allenview Road
Lanier County
Tree down on River Road
Mitchell County
Hail of ping pong ball size in Camilla; tree down on John Collins Road; tree down on Newton Road at mile marker 23
Cook County
Power outages and a couple of trees down across Union Road; tree down on County Farm Road at McConnell Bridge Road
Colquitt County
Power lines down on Highway 37 West; utility pole down; Tree down near Gin Creek
Grady County
Tree on power line at Spring Hill Road and Highway 112 North; Tree down at Pine Level Road and Owens Road; Tree down on Harrell Road
Decatur County
Tree Down at intersection of Pelham Road and Old Pelham Road; Tree down on Salem Road at Salem Church Road
Information courtesy of the National Weather Service.