South Georgia Medical Center re-starts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — 12-year-old Tripp Perry got his first Pfizer shot at South Georgia Medical Center Saturday morning during the hospital's first drive-thru vaccine clinic in months.

"I'm more excited about getting the shot because at our school we have to wear masks and maybe when they take off the masks, it's going to be the people who are vaccinated so yeah," said Tripp. "I'm excited."

Tripp was one of 400 people to get vaccinated. Also looking for protection in the classroom, teacher Annie Rogers.

"I just wanted to make sure that I'm keeping myself safe and my students safe because it's spreading everywhere," said Rogers.

Rogers said getting vaccinated and keeping her students safe throughout the school year was an easy decision.

"They can't get the shot because they're under twelve, so it was really important for me to do it for them," said Rogers.

There are almost 13,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations across true state with more than 4,000 new daily cases.

RONALD DEAN "Smaller hospitals in the region are bulging and are at capacity,"​

SGMC Medical Director Ronald Dean tells ABC 27 fears over the Delta variant are getting more people to get vaccinated.

"Smaller hospitals in the region are bulging and are at capacity," said Dean.​ "The only way to whip this thing is to blunt the tip of the sword and the way to do that is through vaccinations."

High demands for the shot are forcing the hospital to get drive-thru vaccinations reopened something Dean hopes will help flatten Georgia's curve.