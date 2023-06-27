South Georgia Medical Center designated as Level lll Trauma Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. — South Georgia Medical Center is now one of 10 hospitals designated as a Level lll Trauma Center in Georgia.

Designated by the Georgia Department of Public Health, SGMC is set to fill the needed gap for a trauma center along Interstate 75 in South Georgia. That's according to the medical center.

Ronald Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, said they're excited to be recognized as a Level lll Trauma Center as well as to be a part of the Georgia Trauma System. "This designation is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable physicians and staff," said Dean.

According to SGMC, a Level lll Trauma Center is prepared to provide an advanced level of care to trauma patients before they even arrive at the hospital.

The emergency department has developed protocol, undergone specialized training and implemented necessary equipment for immediate assessment, resuscitation, surgical intervention and stabilization of injured patients, the medical center says.

Trauma Medical Director Dr. Jared Sanders expressed they are grateful for the support of the hospital and the community.

SGMC provides treatment for patients who have suffered traumatic injuries such as gunshot wounds, car crashes and more.

