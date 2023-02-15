South Georgia Film Festival hopes to shine light on local film industry

VALDOSTA, GA (WTXL) — Organizers of the South Georgia Film Festival hope to shine a spotlight on the growing film industry in the southern region of the state.

The festival will be screening 95 films from around the world with three movies that were shot and produced in South Georgia.

The festival will take place on March 3, 4 and 5 at Valdosta State University.

Organizers of the event say they want to inspire locals to join the growing industry in their very own backyard.

"This a reality, this isn't rocket science and space aliens but this is a real thing,” said South Georgia Film Festival Director Jason Brown. “This is business. They can go out and make those things happen. If we can put people closer to that reality, the better off we are.”

Festival organizers are also giving locals a chance to give their best movie pitch with their inaugural Pitchfest competition.

The winner of the competition will win $250 and a consultation meeting with film producers.

People who want to participate in the pitch competition must register online.

The three-day event is the 7th annual film festival to take place in South Georgia.

