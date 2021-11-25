South Georgia downtowns team up for Small Business Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta, Tifton, Adel and Hahira are teaming up for a Highway 41 collaborative Small Business Saturday event.

Small Business Saturday, which will be Nov. 27 this year, began in 2010 as a way to highlight small businesses throughout the country in the wake of Black Friday.

“Downtown Valdosta is thrilled to be able to collaborate with the other downtown communities along Highway 41 in our region for Small Business Saturday, and we are excited to see amazing support from our local community and surrounding areas. This holiday shopping season is especially important for small, local businesses. They have been through some difficult times and Small Business Saturday is a way for the community to come out and show them that they appreciate their investment in our local economy,” said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street Director.

Each main street community will have a passport for shoppers to pickup on Saturday, which they can get stamped as they shop. Completed passports will be entered to win prizes.

Valdosta and Tifton passports can be found at any downtown businesses. Hahira will have passports at the Main Street tent at the train depot and Adel will have passports at the DDA building or any participating downtown business.

For more information about the event, visit valdostamainstreet.com or call 229-259-3577.

