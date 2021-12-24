South Georgia couple helps families in need for Christmas

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Christmas came a little early Angelina Barber, Trinity, Rosalie and Lilliana.

Among other challenges this year, Barber was in a car accident in July.

Barber says getting Christmas presents for three girls seemed like a difficult task this year, but then came her new friends Monica Grayson, Curtis Graham and Johnathan Cade.

"We made a post on Facebook and it was a last-minute thing," said Grayson.

Grayson and Graham asked if there were any families that needed help getting Christmas presents for their kids this year and responses came in by the dozens.

Barber's girls were one of four families that were helped-- Grayson and Graham then had less than 72 hours to make a Christmas miracle come true.

"We've been through the struggle," said Graham. "We've been house to house before, where we had nothing, now this year we've been blessed our business did real good and we said 'you know what, lets go bless someone else.'"

On top of presents, they bought their adopted families food for a Christmas meal.

A family going through a little bit of a struggle, thankful to have people looking out for them.

"Even though children say that we're just okay and we'll be a happy family, they have made their whole year with this Christmas," said Barber.