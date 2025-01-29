South Georgia Ballet earns state recognition, putting Thomasville’s arts scene on the map

South Georgia Ballet was one of 10 organizations to receive the 13th Annual Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities.



The ballet company trains around 300 students, hosts sold-out performances, and draws thousands of visitors to Thomasville.



Watch the video to see how this award is shaping the future of Thomasville’s arts scene.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Big recognition for a small-town ballet.

"We've heard a million times, it's not Christmas until the nutcracker's performed and you sense that, there's an excitement in the air," said Rachel Arnold, Executive director at SGB.

I'm looking at what this win means for South Georgia Ballet's future and how it puts Thomasville's arts scene on the map.

South Georgia Ballet was one of only 10 organizations in the state to receive the Governor's Award for the Arts and Humanities.

"Community-wide, we get a lot of support, and that's amazing, but to be recognized on a state level—it's just a really unique perspective. These students can walk away knowing they were part of something impactful, not just in Thomasville but across Georgia," said Arnold.

It's a big achievement for a ballet company that started in 1998 and now trains around 300 students each year.

"We're kind of out of space so we need to kind of grow the space that we're in because of all the student," said Melissa Dune, Artistic director at SJB.

Melissa tells me they've sold out all of their performances in 2024, reaching over 3,000 people just with The Nutcracker.

"Over the years, my family and I have been to a number of South Georgia Ballet shows, probably 15 or 20 at least," said Rick Ivey, a big fan of SGB.

For many in Thomasville, these performances are more than just entertainment—they're a tradition.

"One of the great things we've experienced is taking a granddaughter to the shows. Watching her experience the beauty of live performance and these strong young dancers—it's really important to see that in her own community," said Ivey.

The ballet company also ensures its students have opportunities beyond Thomasville—connecting them with top-tier instructors and training programs.

"Over the summer, we bring in people from New York, California, and Utah to teach these dancers," said Dune.

These instructors, along with the families and visitors who come to Thomasville for performances and training help boost the local economy.

"Every meal is eaten downtown; they go shopping because our boutiques are so cute here," said Dune.

All the money raised helps fund scholarships and productions. It even gives young dancers the connections they need to take their careers further.

South Georgia Ballet's next show is January 31.