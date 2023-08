South Georgia Back-to-School 2023 dates

Students in south Georgia are heading back to school and ABC 27 has you covered with all district start dates.

Valdosta City Schools

Monday, August 7

Lowndes County Schools

Monday, August 7

Tift County Schools

Friday, July 28

Berrien County Schools

A-K: August 4 L-Z: August 5

Lanier County Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Clinch County Schools

Thursday, August 3

Echols County Schools

Friday, August 4

Cook County Schools

Friday, August 4

Colquitt County Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Brooks County Schools

Tuesday, August 8

Thomas County Schools

Monday, August 7

Thomasville City Schools

Monday, August 7

Grady County Schools

Thursday, August 3

Seminole County Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Miller County Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Decatur County Schools

Wednesday, August 9



Immunization requirements for Georgia