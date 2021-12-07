Watch
South City Foundation bridges technology gap for students in community

Students can now access computers and tutors
Bridging the technology gap in education. That's what the South City Foundation is doing right now by rolling out the Homework Hub to help students.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Dec 07, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bridging the technology gap in education.

The South City Foundation is bridging the technology gap in education by rolling out its Homework Hub to help students.

After they found hundreds of students do not have access to computers, the Hub will give students in the South City and neighboring communities access to computers, internet, and tutoring services.

Community Engagement Coordinator, Nicole Moltimore, said the goal is to provide academic success in the future.

"Not having access to internet really hindered them so what we're trying to do is bridge that gap in that digital divide and make sure that we are catering to the students in this area."

With the traffic they get from the hub, they plan to teach classes in the community about computers and coding in the future.

The Homework Hub will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. It's located at 900 Bates Drive Unit 3 in Tallahassee.

