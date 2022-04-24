Soul of the Southside holds community conversation about black property ownership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Soul of the Southside Festival is expanding. This year, they're adding more community conversations focused on affecting families on the southside community.

Saturday morning, real estate experts from throughout the country talked with southsiders about property ownership and how to influence real estate in urban communities.

Commercial real estate broker Dallas Smith from was a panelist. He talked about the importance preserving the culture in minority communities.

"Growth is welcome, but the removal of the culture is not," said Smith. "So the question is how do you co-exist and how do make these things happen. At the end of the day, it's about celebrating the history that's there."

This years festival will be a week long, bringing more conversations, fellowship and more to the southside. It'll run from May 14 until the 22nd.