Soul of Southside to host Youth Entrepreneurship Expo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Soul of Southside will host a Youth Entrepreneurship EXPO this weekend.

It's an opportunity for business-minded young people to interact with local thought leaders, and even win a grand prize of $2,000 to help start their business.

Event Organizer Christic Henry says, "These young entrepreneurs and young innovators, they are key to the future of our city developing that corporate footprint that we seek and hope to establish. So youth entrepreneurship is necessary not just as a sexy thing for right now for the kids to do but it really looks long-term into the future of our city."

The Expo kicks off Saturday from 11am until 2 at the Hyatt House Hotel Gathering Room, and will be hosted by Leon County School Board member Darryl Jones.

Interested kid-preneurs will need to sign up by Wednesday.