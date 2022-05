TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This time next week, the Soul of Southside Festival will be well underway.

The festival is back for its second year which organizers have designed to be bigger and better than their inaugural event.

Organizer Christic Henry joined us on Sunrise Weekends to share details.

Last year's festival was two days long.

This year's will span eight days from May 14th through 22nd.

