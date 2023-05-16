Sopchoppy resident push for community co-op after losing Sopchoppy Grocery Store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "It's about 20 miles to go get a decent loaf of bread or anything really," said Wesley Stevenson.

Wesley Stevenson is spearheading efforts to create a community co-op. He said he hopes to create a group of 8 or 9 people to help get things underway.

This comes after Sopchoppy's only grocery store within a 15 to 20-mile radius closed two months ago. Leaving limited options for fresh groceries.

Right now they only have a Dollar General to shop for groceries.

"You know they have the dollar store for wonder bread and canned food but there's not really a grocery store," said Stevenson.

Mayor of Sopchoppy Lara Edwards said that the county has reached out to Dollar General's district rep about selling fresh fruits and vegetables. So far, Mayor Edwards said they have not heard back on their request.

Though many are just biting the bullet and making the haul to find fresh food.

"I have to go to Publix which is like 35 minutes away," said Destyni Roath.

Stevenson hopes by having a community meeting this will help garner support for his proposed co-op.

If all goes well Stevenson thinks the community co-op could be a staple for Sopchoppy.

"It's not just a food store. This could be a community center," said Stevenson.

In the meantime, Stevenson, like many people living in Sopchoppy have been getting creative with grocery shopping as they wait for more options to become available.

"I've actually bought a ginormous refrigerator with a huge freezer so that I can stock up on frozen food. Even though I don't need a big refrigerator just for myself," said Stevenson.